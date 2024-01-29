The University of Houston senior point guard, Jamal Shead has been named one of the Top 10 candidates for the prestigious Bob Cousy Award, presented by the Naismith Basketball of Fame. The announcement was made on Monday, highlighting Shead's outstanding contributions during the 2023-24 season.

Shead was named the Big 12 Player of the Week for Jan. 22, becoming the first Cougar to receive a Big 12 regular-season award in program history. He also has scored double-digit points in 13 games, including nine of the last 10, and recorded 10+ assists in two games this season, according to officials.

U of H officials said fans can vote for Shead at hoophallawards.com starting Feb. 2 throughout the remaining rounds. Fan votes will count for one committee vote on the finalist list.

Then, the five finalists will be presented in March to Cousy and the Hall of Fame's Selection Committee, which consists of members of the media, head coaches, and sports information directors.

The winner of the 2024 Bob Cousy Award and the other four men's starting five will be honored at a date to be determined.

Other awards to be presented include the Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard), Julius Erving Award (Small Forward), Karl Malone (Power Forward), and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center), in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.

You can find the list of candidates on the award list below:

