Houston Winter Invitational will be Feb. 2 to 4, hosted by Houston Astros

The 12th annual Houston Winter Invitational will take place at Minute Maid Park from Feb. 2-4, according to the Houston Astros.

The tournament will showcase six NCAA Division II universities, who play nine games during three days.

The participating teams in the tournament include the University of Central Missouri, a co-host of the event alongside the Astros, as well as Arkansas Tech, Millersville University in Pennsylvania, Southern New Hampshire, St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, and the University of Tampa.

Four of the teams ended the 2023 season within the top 15 teams in the Collegiate Baseball Magazine final rankings, including Southern New Hampshire at fourth, Millersville at sixth, Tampa at ninth, and Central Missouri at fourteenth.

2024 Houston Winter Invitational Schedule (times subject to change) (home teams listed second)

Friday, Feb. 2

10 a.m. - St. Cloud State vs. Southern New Hampshire

1:30 p.m. - Tampa vs. Arkansas Tech

5 p.m. - Millersville vs. Central Missouri

Saturday, Feb. 3

10 a.m. - Millersville vs. Tampa

1:30 p.m. - Central Missouri vs. Southern New Hampshire

5 p.m. - Arkansas Tech vs. St. Cloud State

Sunday, Feb. 4