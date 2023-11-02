For the 2023-24 season, the Houston Rockets will wear Nike NBA City Edition uniforms, which were inspired by the overarching storyline of "Hometown Heroes".

Rockets officials said the uniforms are honoring ‘Hometown Heroes’ and will highlight Hakeem "The Dream" Olajuwon, Clyde "The Glide" Drexler, and their explosive, high-flying on-court performances. Both former players have made Houston a staple in basketball culture, according to the Rockets.

The uniforms will be worn throughout the season for each Hometown Heroes night. During the games, the Rockets will honor people who have made a positive impact in Houston,

The Rockets said, "The Rocket's new City Edition jersey is adorned with "H-Town" across the chest in honor of the impact Olajuwon and Drexler had in building the City of Houston’s love of basketball during their iconic Phi Slama Jama collegiate careers."

The nickname "H-Town" was quickly adopted by the players and appeared on their warm-ups in college during the 1982-83 season.

Team officials say the jersey is a fusion of classic and modern elements. It features the sleek, contemporary style of today's NBA uniforms with the retro flair of Phi Slama Jama. A sleek script font features "H-Town" with bold collegiate numbers and player names.

The shorts include an astronaut dunking on the side. A unique and powerful touch to the uniform, this emblem symbolizes the high-flying style of Phi Slama Jama and Houston's status as "Space City," Rockets say.

"I am deeply honored to have my career here in Houston celebrated by the Rockets in this special way," said Olajuwon. "The new City jersey is a great representation of my college playing days."

"It’s been 40 years since Hakeem and I played college basketball, and it’s an honor to know that this year’s Rockets team will wear a uniform that’s inspired by the impact that we made on the game," said Drexler.

During Wednesday's Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers game, you will be able to purchase your own version of the special jersey. You are also able to purchase the jersey online.

According to Rockets officials, the first 200 fans to purchase a City Edition uniform from the Team Shop will receive a 8x10 print signed by either Hakeem Olajuwon or Clyde Drexler. Fans who make a purchase by 11:30 a.m. will receive a voucher for an autograph session with Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. at 1:30 p.m.

The Rockets Team Shop at Toyota Center will open at 8 a.m. on Friday, for fans looking to purchase the jersey in person