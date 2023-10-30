Fans and players alike loved The University of Houston's season-opening throwback uniforms, which evoked memories of the old Houston Oilers. However, the NFL wasn't as enthusiastic.

The Houston Chronicle announced that the NFL has instructed the University of Houston's football team to stop copying the league's intellectual property rights.

According to ESPN, the NFL's merchandising and licensing division sent a cease-and-desist letter to the school demanding it halt any further use of the uniforms.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ The Houston Chronicle announced that the NFL has instructed the University of Houston's football team to stop copying the league's intellectual property rights.

NFL wants the college team to stop wearing the Oilers inspired ‘Luv Ya Blue’ uniforms. The league also wants the team to immediately halt the sale of any merchandise and cease running any promotional material that features the uniforms.

According to Houston Chronicles, NFL and the Titans expressed disappointed to learn that Houston made use of the Oilers color without clearance or authorization.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Tennessee Titans wearing throwback Houston Oilers uniform against Atlanta Falcons

The NFL is willing to take legal action against the college football team.

Recently, Rice University was also seen wearing the color on Sept. 30 against East Carolina. Houston Chronicle say rice has not heard anything from the NFL after wearing the uniforms.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Rice University was also seen wearing the color on Sept. 30 against East Carolina.

On Oct 26, former Texans star, JJ Watt, talked about U of H uniforms on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show".

Watt said, "I wanted to wear those uniforms very badly. They have such a massive history and tradition of 'Luv Ya Blue' with Bum Phillips and everything that went on there. I understand the end with Bud Adams and everything that happened. I don't even want to get into all of that. I just know, having lived and played there for 10 years, and the people there and the connection they have to Earl Campbell, Warren Moon, to Billy White Shoes, to the guys that wore those uniforms and what that meant when they played in that Astrodome, it hurts to not be able to wear those in Houston, and it hurts to see them being worn somewhere else".

There has been a little division within the city of Houston if U of H has the right to the color. Others believe Tennessee now owns the Oilers' history, while others hope U of H will fight the NFL's demands.

But what do you think?

Should U of H have the right to wear the color? Or do you think they have no right to do so? Submit your answer!