Houston Texans new head coach DeMeco Ryans throws out first pitch at Astros game

By
Published 
Houston Texans
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - New Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is getting his face out there to Houston sports fans.

The newly hired Texans coach threw out the first pitch at the Astros game versus the Chicago Cubs on Monday night. 

"This is very cool. I grew up a big baseball fan. This is a huge honor. I’m thankful and happy to have this opportunity", Ryan said.

Ryans was hired by the Texans on January 31. He takes on the role coming from the defensive coordinator position for the San Francisco 49ers. 