Houston Texans release 2023 schedule, first home game against Miami Dolphins
HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have released their 2023 NFL schedule detailing their future matchups and game dates.
See below for a look at their season schedule:
*Games in BOLD are home games
PRE-SEASON
- Thursday, Aug. 10 at New England Patriots on ABC-13/KTRK - TBD
- Saturday, Aug. 19 Miami Dolphins on ABC-13/KTRK - 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 27 at New Orleans Saints on FOX - 7 p.m.
REGULAR SEASON
- Sunday, Sept. 10 at Baltimore Ravens on CBS - Noon
- Sunday, Sept. 17 Indianapolis Colts on FOX - Noon
- Sunday, Sept. 24 at Jacksonville Jaguars on FOX - Noon
- Sunday, Oct. 1 Pittsburgh Steelers on CBS - Noon
- Sunday, Oct. 8 at Atlanta Falcons on FOX - Noon
- Sunday, Oct. 15 New Orleans Saints on FOX - Noon
- Bye Week
- Sunday, Oct. 29 at Carolina Panthers on FOX - Noon
- Sunday, Nov. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on CBS - Noon
- Sunday, Nov. 12 at Cincinnati Bengals on CBS - Noon
- Sunday, Nov. 19 Arizona Cardinals on CBS - Noon
- Sunday, Nov. 26 Jacksonville Jaguars on CBS - Noon
- Sunday, Dec. 3 Denver Broncos on CBS - 3:05 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 10 at New York Jets on CBS - Noon
- Sunday, Dec. 17 at Tennessee Titans on CBS - Noon
- Sunday, Dec. 24 Cleveland Browns on CBS - Noon
- Sunday, Dec. 31 Tennessee Titans on FOX - Noon
- TBD TBD at Indianapolis Colts on TBD - TBD