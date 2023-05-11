Expand / Collapse search

Houston Texans release 2023 schedule, first home game against Miami Dolphins

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have released their 2023 NFL schedule detailing their future matchups and game dates.

See below for a look at their season schedule:

*Games in BOLD are home games

PRE-SEASON

  1. Thursday, Aug. 10 at New England Patriots on ABC-13/KTRK -  TBD
  2. Saturday, Aug. 19 Miami Dolphins on ABC-13/KTRK - 7 p.m.
  3. Sunday, Aug. 27 at New Orleans Saints on  FOX - 7 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

  1. Sunday, Sept. 10 at Baltimore Ravens on CBS - Noon
  2. Sunday, Sept. 17 Indianapolis Colts on FOX - Noon
  3. Sunday, Sept. 24 at Jacksonville Jaguars on FOX - Noon
  4. Sunday, Oct. 1 Pittsburgh Steelers on CBS - Noon
  5. Sunday, Oct. 8 at Atlanta Falcons on FOX - Noon
  6. Sunday, Oct. 15 New Orleans Saints on FOX - Noon
  7. Bye Week 
  8. Sunday, Oct. 29 at Carolina Panthers on FOX - Noon
  9. Sunday, Nov. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on CBS - Noon
  10. Sunday, Nov. 12 at Cincinnati Bengals on CBS - Noon
  11. Sunday, Nov. 19 Arizona Cardinals on CBS - Noon
  12. Sunday, Nov. 26 Jacksonville Jaguars on CBS - Noon
  13. Sunday, Dec. 3 Denver Broncos on CBS - 3:05 p.m.
  14. Sunday, Dec. 10 at New York Jets on CBS - Noon
  15. Sunday, Dec. 17 at Tennessee Titans on CBS - Noon
  16. Sunday, Dec. 24 Cleveland Browns on CBS - Noon
  17. Sunday, Dec. 31 Tennessee Titans on FOX - Noon
  18. TBD TBD at Indianapolis Colts on TBD - TBD