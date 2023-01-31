Houston Texans name DeMeco Ryans as next head coach, sources say

Looks like the Houston Texans have named their new head coach, according to sources.

FOX 26 Sports is hearing from NFL sources that DeMeco Ryans, defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers will be the new head coach for the Texans.

Ryans played six seasons with the Texans at the start of his career from 2006-2011.

This comes nearly a month after the Texans fired Lovie Smith as their head coach, just after one season making him the second consecutive one-and-done coach for the team.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.