The Houston Texans changing their uniforms is in consideration, especially considering the buzz generated online.

FOX 26 Sports Director Mark Berman was among several media officials, who shared the news on Twitter in mid-January after they were invited to take a look at the process of changing Texans' uniforms for the 2024 season.

According to the Texans' website, fans were also invited to share their thoughts on possible uniform changes through a survey and focus groups.

While the survey is now closed, any day now the Texans could unveil new uniform designs. Especially after teasing new designs via Twitter resulting in overwhelming support, and thereby inspiring the team to explore the possibility of making additional changes.

Currently, no other details were shared on what these new uniforms could look like or if they'll actually go through with it, but the possibilities do seem strong.

The Texans already have a ton on their plate, especially after parting ways with their head coach, and are still doing interviews to replace him, so it's unclear when we'll get another update.

All we can confirm, currently, is the Texans are certainly loving the feedback they're getting and how social media is reacting.