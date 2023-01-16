Houston Texans announce they've completed an interview with former New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

article

The Houston Texans, following the firing of Lovie Smith, have announced they've interviewed former New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton.

This comes following interviews with Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Ben Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Coordinator Shane Steichen, and Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

The Texans finished the 2022 season with a win against Indianapolis 32-31 with an overall record of 3-13-1.

SUGGESTED: Texans rally for 32-31 win at Indy but lose top draft pick

No word on when a potential announcement could be made.