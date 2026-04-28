Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant out for Game 5 against Los Angeles Lakers

The Brief Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant is out for a pivotal Game 5 for the team as they are facing elimination. The injury report from the NBA says Durant is out with a left ankle; sprain. Game 5 will take place in Los Angeles. Tip off for Game 5 is 9 p.m. Central time.



Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant is out for a pivotal Game 5 for the team as they are facing elimination.

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant out for Game 5

What we know:

The injury report from the NBA says Durant is out with a left ankle; sprain.

Los Angeles currently leads 3-1 in the best of seven series.

The injury is one of three Rockets players that will be out for Game 5. The two other players out include Steven Adams and Fred VanVleet.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 26: Kevin Durant #7 and Fred Vanvleet #5 of the Houston Rockets sit on the bench during the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Four of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Toyot Expand

Game 5 will take place in Los Angeles. Tip off for Game 5 is 9 p.m. Central time.

Game 6 (if necessary) will take place in Houston at Toyota Center on Friday.

Game 7 (if necessary) will return to Los Angeles on Sunday, May 3.