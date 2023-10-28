Houston Dynamo prepare for Round 1 of MLS Cup playoffs at Shell Energy Stadium

The Houston Dynamo are ready to kick off their playoff season and they're excited for fans to join them for the ride!

The opening match of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup is Sunday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. at Shell Energy Stadium and the Dynamo will take on Real Salt Lake from Utah for Round 1 of the best-of-three series.

Fans are encouraged to help pack the stadium to cheer on the Houston team when the gates open at 3:30 p.m.

The first 5,000 fans, aged 21 and up, will receive a coupon for a free Bud Light beer thanks to head coach Ben Olsen. They can be redeemed at the east exterior concourse, accessed outside sections 124,125, 127, and 128. They must be used by the end of halftime.

All fans will receive a Dynamo playoffs rally towel when they enter the stadium.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - SEPTEMBER 27: Hector Herrera #16 of the Houston Dynamo FC raises the trophy on the podium with the rest of his team during a game between Houston Dynamo FC and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on September 27, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale

The Dynamo will also ensure fans' entertainment for the match as DJ Nemesis will play music at Hold It Down Plaza pre-game and Houston artist and Tengo Talento Mucho Talento season 5 finalist, EL Big Charro, will perform the national anthem. Throughout the night DJ T-Gray will also be in attendance to entertain fans inside the stadium.

Keep a lookout as some Dynamo alum will be making special appearances.

Exclusive food and drink options will be available to fans through the stadium thanks to Levy Restaurants.

Houston Dynamo have a 15-3-5 win-loss-draw record in all competitions at home this year. They earned 51 points in the season to place them fourth in the Western Conference, advancing them to the postseason for the first time since 2017.

The team will play in Salt Lake City for the second match of the series on Monday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. CT. If necessary, the winner-takes-all third match will be back in Houston at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Winner of the series will move on to the MLS Cup semifinals.