Houston Astros' Justin Verlander to start season on injured list

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander will start the season on the injured list, Manager Joe Espada says.

Verlander hasn’t suffered another injury but will not be ready for opening day.

At the start of spring training last month, Verlander said he was a "couple weeks behind" in his throwing schedule due to some shoulder discomfort.

"I guess my body doesn’t respond at 40 as it does at 25. ... Let’s see how things go. If it ends up a little late, it’s a little late. If it’s on time, it’s on time. I’m not trying to rush," he said at the time.

FILE PHOTO. Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the third inning in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 20, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Verlander is back in West Palm Beach after spending last spring training with the New York Mets. He signed an $86.7 million, two-year deal with New York ahead of the 2023 season but was traded back to Houston on Aug. 2.

He helped the Astros win their sixth AL West crown in seven seasons before they lost to Texas in the AL Championship Series.

The Astros’ Opening Day will be at home on March 28.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.