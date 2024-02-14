Houston Astros’ Justin Verlander behind on throwing schedule due to shoulder discomfort

Justin Verlander is a "couple weeks behind" in his throwing schedule due to some shoulder discomfort, the Astros pitcher tells FOX 26 Sports Director Will Kunkel.

Despite that, he has thrown off the mound three times in his schedule. Verlander says it’s too far away to say Opening Day is in jeopardy.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Astros manager Joe Espada says he’s not concerned with Verlander’s shoulder. He says he trusts the pitcher and no one knows their body more than Verlander.

The team is holding its first official Spring Training workout for pitchers and catchers in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, before the rest of the squad joins on Monday.

FILE PHOTO. Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the third inning in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 20, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ric Expand

J.P. France is also behind in his throwing schedule due to inflammation in his shoulder. He was throwing on flat ground Wednesday.

Verlander was playing catch on Wednesday. He's scheduled to throw Thursday.

The Astros’ Opening Day will be at home on March 28.

Last week, General Manager Dana Brown told FOX 26 Sports that the Astros intend to limit Verlander’s innings early in the season and use a six-man rotation at times to keep him healthy and ready to roll come October.

"I think Verlander is a warrior. He's going to do whatever it takes to get through the season. I have no question about that," Brown said. "There's going to be times when we go to a six-man rotation when we have a lot of games that are piled up. I think we have the depth to do it you know with Urquidy on the back end and also J.P. France."