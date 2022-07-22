Wrongfully imprisoned Houston man released from jail

A Houston man, who was wrongfully imprisoned, has been released from jail.



Frederick Jeffrey was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a drug charge.

Prosecutors say new evidence shows former Houston police officer Gerald Goines lied and committed perjury during Jeffery's trial.

FOX 26 was there while Jeffrey and his loved ones celebrated his release.

You may recall Goines is facing several charges for his role during the botched Harding Street raid that killed two people and injured four officers.