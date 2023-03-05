article

Our March full moon peaks this Tuesday at 6:40 a.m. Central Time, and it's known as the "Worm Moon."

The name comes from the fact that soils are warming up around this time of year and as such earthworms begin to surface.

Another name is the "Lenten Moon," which comes from the Germanic origin for the word Spring. So, no surprise that it happens around the time of year when we prepare to change seasons.

The Spring Equinox this year is on Monday the 20 at 4:42 p.m. Central Time. Daylight Saving begins this coming Sunday, March 12 at 2:00 a.m., and it's always a good reminder to check batteries in smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and NOAA weather radios.

Other names of Native American Origin include the "Crow Moon," "Sap Moon." or "Sugar Moon" also derived from things that take place around this time of year; crows return, and maple saps begin to run.

