The February full moon peaks this weekend, and it's named after something we don't see often here in southeast Texas: snow!

However, for many across the U.S. February is the snowiest month of the year. Other names include: 'The Hunger Moon", given the scarcity of food during harsh winter months, and the "Storm Moon."

Did you know, that roughly every two decades February does not have a full moon? This is referred to as a "Black Moon."

So, what on earth (or I guess more appropriately, what in space) is a Black Moon? In short, it's an invisible moon phase, because the earth-facing side of the moon is shadowed. Definitions vary by type and occurrence, but essentially it's more than one new moon phase within the same calendar month.

Since February is a shorter month, over time it throws off the moon cycles (~29.5 days).

When "Black Moons" happen in February, January, and March double up on full moons depending on the type.

Other types of "Black Moons" can occur monthly, seasonally, or in reference to new moons, rather than full ones. If you're wondering when we'll skip a February full moon, you're going to be waiting a while.

The next occurrence is not slated until 2037, time zone dependent.