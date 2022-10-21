article

The sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman in northwest Harris County.

The shooting was reported in the 3600 block of Oakhall on Friday morning.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says there is an active search underway for a male shooter.

The woman was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.