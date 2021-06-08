Woman sentenced for 911 calls in connection to Harding Street Raid

article

A woman accused of making several false 911 calls in connection to the deadly Harding Street raid was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty earlier this year.

Patricia Ann Garcia pleaded guilty to a charge of false information and hoaxes in March. On Tuesday, she was sentenced to 40 months in federal detention and three years of supervised release.

Two residents, Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas, were shot and killed in their southeast Houston home on Harding Street during the botched drug raid on January 28, 2019. Four police officers were also injured in a shooting at the raid.

Garcia was accused of making several calls falsely claiming her daughter was inside the Harding Street location. According to the indictment, Garcia added that the residents of the home were addicts and drug dealers and that they had guns – including machine guns – inside the home. The charges alleged none of Garcia’s claims were true.

Several former police officers were also facing various charges in connection to the raid including felony murder.

The attorney for the Nicholas family said in a statement: "This is a small step forward, but the central questions of the city's two-year, million-dollar coverup of the killings of Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle remain unanswered: what happened, before and after the HPD murderous raid? Why Ms. Garcia truly did this and her relationship with HPD Narcotics Squad 15 remain mysteries. The Nicholas family and public still need answers from the mayor and the police chief."

