Woman accused of making several 911 calls in connection to Harding Street raid pleads guilty

Patricia Ann Garcia, the woman accused of making several 911 calls that included phony allegations of drugs and machine guns that led to the botched raid on Harding Street in 2019, has pleaded guilty.



According to court documents, Garcia plead guilty to a charge of false information and hoaxes on Tuesday.



A total of 12 officers, including Gerald Goines and Steven Bryant, were indicted last year for various felonies uncovered by a probe led by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Civil Rights Division.



Sentencing for Garcia is scheduled for June 8.

