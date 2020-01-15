Woman found stabbed and shot inside Porter home

article

A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she was stabbed and shot multiple times inside a house in Porter.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Pct. 4 Constables and DPS responded to a call about a shooting at the home on Sorters Road near FM 1314 around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities found a woman who had been stabbed in the neck and who had been shot at least twice in the back.

Deputies then found the body of a man who they believe may have been the shooter.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

An investigation is underway.

