Woman found dead with several gunshot wounds in west Houston, shooter still at large

A manhunt is underway for a woman's assailant after she was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon in a west Houston apartment.

Police say they were called around 2:15 p.m. to a home in the 3400 block of Woodchase Dr. on Westpark Tollway. That's where investigators found an unidentified woman, 35, suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Currently, officials believe the woman and shooter knew each other, but their identity remains unknown, as of this writing.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.