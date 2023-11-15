Woman found dead in Houston bayou, police investigating

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Houston bayou on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said a woman went for a walk on Wednesday morning in the area of 6200 Downwood Forest Drive.

Authorities said later in the day people went looking for her, and she was found around 5:30 p.m.

Officials said she was found in a bayou behind a house, face down in the water, with numerous dog bites on her body.

The woman was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman's cause of death is unknown.