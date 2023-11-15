Houston First asked to fund $124,000 book on mayor's life, legacy

Another controversy erupting for out-going Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, this one involving who will pay the cost of publishing a book about his legacy and life.

The volume entitled "Legacy - The Power of Vision, Collaboration, Resilience and Transformation" was distributed to guests at this year's "State of the City Address," which would be Turner's last.

FOX 26 contributor and columnist Bill King was the first to report that Mayor Turner is asking the city-funded Houston First Corporation to pay the publisher's $123,977 bill.

"There are thousands of better ways that you can spend $124,000 than publishing 600 copies of a vanity book," said King.

While Houston First was the official sponsor of the "State of the City" luncheon, King and others question whether funding a 90-page volume praising Turner's performance as mayor is an appropriate or legal use of resources by a taxpayer-funded entity.

"This has just nothing to do with the city. This has nothing to do with Houston First. This is a personal project from him," said King,

FOX 26 sought and received comment from Houston First.

"We wanted to ensure a transparent process to reach a resolution. As such, we placed it on our public agenda so that the Board is able to review and discuss the item," said Michael Heckman, President and CEO of Houston First.

Mayor Turner's spokesperson claims that "no tax dollars" were used to fund the "State of the City" event, only contributions.

"This is an after the fact construct to justify what he tried to get away with here, which is to use our tax money to pay for his book," said King.

What remains unclear is whether contributions and sponsorships were sufficient to cover both the expense of the event and a six-figure book.

The Houston First Board is scheduled to take up the issue at its Thursday afternoon meeting.