An investigation by the Houston Police Department's Auto Theft Division led to the arrest of 23 suspects linked to a ring responsible for multiple car thefts across Houston in the last five years.

Police say Mazimiliano Rodriguez, 33, identified as the ringleader, faces multiple felony charges and is believed to have orchestrated the theft of over $10 million worth of vehicles in recent years. Authorities arrested Rodriguez on Sept 22 when investigators executed a search and arrest warrant at his home in Spring.

During the investigation, police learned Rodriguez trained and recruited people with the promise of easy money. After agreeing, the recruits would be given tools and receive training to steal high-end cars.

According to the police, Rodriguez's crew targeted luxury apartment complexes in areas like Galleria, Downtown, and the Heights.

As soon as he stole a car, Rodriguez used a sophisticated network of drop locations and stash houses to conceal the stolen cars.

Police say the cars were then sold to unsuspecting buyers online through Facebook and OfferUp. During the transaction, Rodriquez would use false documents and change the VIN, making it difficult to track the cars down.

According to police, among the notable arrests was Juan Luna, 33, who was arrested on Sept. 26 for the theft of a car owned by Major League Baseball Hall of Famer, Reggie Jackson.

Police say two suspects, Adrian Anthony Longoria, 20, and Devani Laguna, 18, remain at large and are wanted for their roles in the car theft ring.

Rodriguez's bond is estimated at $1.5 million, according to officials.

Authorities urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS, offering an anonymous tip line with rewards of up to $5,000 leading to their capture.