Houston Police Department officers have arrested three auto theft suspects after one attempted to hide inside a north Houston gas station.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

HPD received a call from a tracking company around 9:15 p.m. reporting a stolen Mercedes S 580 in the parking lot of a Texaco gas station at the intersection of N Loop and Lockwood.

HPD received a call from a tracking company about 9:15 p.m. reporting a stolen Mercedes S 580 in a Texaco gas station parking lot on N Loop and Lockwood.

HPD officers say they noticed the driver leaving the stolen car and entering the gas station upon arrival. Meanwhile, the officers approached the remaining two suspects inside the stolen car.

SUGGESTED: HARRIS COUNTY JAIL ATTACK: Detention officer brutally beaten by inmate

The driver initially hid inside the store and refused to come out but eventually surrendered to officers without incident.

Police say they found and seized an AK-47 pistol from the stolen car.

The stolen car contained an AK47 pistol.

Officers discovered that the suspects may have used the stolen car to commit robberies earlier in the day.



