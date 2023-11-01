The Robbery Division of the Houston Police Department is investigating two men who stole a woman's purse and car on Oct. 23. Police say around 2:30pm, a woman was driving her car on 5200 Clay Drive and decided to pull over to look at her GPS.

Two men with guns stepped out of a silver four-door sedan and blocked her car from driving away.

RELATED:Houston crime: 60-year sentence for man behind fatal rush hour shooting

Officials say the men forced the woman out of her car, got inside, and drove off with her car.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The woman told police she left her purse inside the car with her person property. Police say the next day, they found the car at the Alara Apartments on 17601 Wayforest Drive.

According to police, both men were Hispanic or white.The first suspect wore a blue mask with a black shirt and gray pants. The second man wore a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes.

SUGGESTED: Houston crime: Authorities searching for ice cream, candy thieves

According to police, both men either were Hispanic or White. The first suspect was wearing a blue mask with a black shirt and gray pants. The second man wore a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Police are asking tippers to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if they have any information about this robbery.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.