Houston crime: Authorities searching for ice cream, candy thieves

Houston police need your help finding three men involved in an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred back on Monday, October 2 at a convenience store located in the 8400 block of Hillcroft in Houston.

In the surveillance video, you can see one of the suspects walk up to the counter with a handgun in his waistband while the other two men walked to the candy aisle and began placing various candy in their pockets.

Police said the man at the counter took a pack of cigars and walked out the store.

As the other two men were leaving, as you can see on surveillance video, they opened a cooler with ice cream inside and took some.

The suspects are all described as being Black males, one is aged 18 to 25 years old, and the other two are aged 15 to 18-years-old.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip by clicking here, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.