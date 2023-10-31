A red notice has been accepted for the husband accused of killing his wife in Houston on Oct. 1.

Ever Navarrete has been on the run since the murder of his wife and was recently found in El Salvador, but had the possibility of being released as police couldn't hold him forever with proper documentation.

RELATED: Accused Houston killer caught in El Salvador, could be released

On Tuesday, a red notice was accepted, stopping Navarrete from being released. The District Attorney's Office says El Salvador will hold Navarrete for two months while they get an extradition package together.

A red notice is a formal communication with Interpol that states this is an internationally wanted fugitive.

According to court documents, a family member witnessed Ever shoot his estranged wife, Karly Navarrete, in her garage and added that Karly had moved into a new house to get away from Ever as the divorce proceeded.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Ever called his children to admit to the murder, the document further states. "I got the first call of him telling me that he killed her," said Karly Navarrete, who shares a name with her mom.

Officials say Ever was taken into El Salvadorian custody on Oct. 17 for resisting arrest.