Accused Houston killer caught in El Salvador, could be released

Ever Navarrete is accused of killing his wife, Karly Navarrete, on October 1. He's been on the run since the killing, until authorities recently found him in El Salvador. But police can't hold Ever there for very long without the proper documentation.

An affidavit in the case says that on October 1, a family member witnessed Ever shoot his estranged wife in her garage. The affidavit says that Karly had moved into a new house to get away from Ever as the divorce proceeded.

The affidavit also says that Ever called his children and admitted to the murder.

"I got the first call of him telling me that he killed her," said Karly Navarrete, who shares a name with her mom.

She was distraught over the killing and terrified at what her father might do next.

"If he did this to my mom, he can break down the door and come and hurt us," she said.

"It's been chaos," said Oscar Diaz, Karly's son and Ever's stepson.

He says losing his mother has been something out of a nightmare.

"It's been hard on my kids because they had an unbreakable bond with their grandmother," he said.

The affidavit also says that the family told police at the time of the killing that Ever could be headed to El Salvador.

The family says they were under the impression that authorities in Houston were in the process of getting a red notice applied. But, once Ever was located in El Salvador, they found out one wasn't yet in the works.

"A red notice is a formal communication with Interpol that states this is an internationally wanted future," said assistant district attorney Matthew Magill.

He says the office was working to get the notice, but had to wait on proper documents from the Harris County Sheriff's Office, who was investigating.

"There is an extradition process, the process is lengthy and complicated," he said.

As of Monday, he says the DA's office has submitted the paperwork they need to get the red notice.

"By this point Interpol will have issued the notice, and it becomes incumbent for El Salvador recognized that and hold Mr. Navarrete," he said.

Authorities took Ever into custody on October 17 in El Salvador for resisting arrest. But they can't hold him very long.

The family says it's a possibility that Ever be released on October 31. Since the red notice wasn't in place when authorities took Ever into custody, they can't hold him there currently, but can once it is processed.

The DA's office says the next steps until extradition are ultimately up to the authorities in El Salvador.

"We want the defendant brought back to Harris County to go to trial for murder here. This was a heinous crime, and it happened in Harris County, we want justice, and we want it here," said Magill.