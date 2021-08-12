Woman dies in crash with 18-wheeler on US 290 in NW Harris County

article

Authorities say a woman died after she crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler on a highway in northwest Harris County.

The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 290 at N Eldridge Parkway.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was driving a black Lexus behind an 18-wheeler when she crashed into the trailer.

She was transported to the hospital by Life Flight and pronounced dead by a doctor. Her identity has not been released.

The case remains open and under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP