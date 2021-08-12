Expand / Collapse search

Woman dies in crash with 18-wheeler on US 290 in NW Harris County

Harris County
Authorities respond to a deadly crash on US 290 near N Eldridge Parkway.

Authorities say a woman died after she crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler on a highway in northwest Harris County.

The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 290 at N Eldridge Parkway.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was driving a black Lexus behind an 18-wheeler when she crashed into the trailer.

She was transported to the hospital by Life Flight and pronounced dead by a doctor.  Her identity has not been released.

The case remains open and under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

