Woman dies in crash with 18-wheeler on US 290 in NW Harris County
article
Authorities say a woman died after she crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler on a highway in northwest Harris County.
The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 290 at N Eldridge Parkway.
According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was driving a black Lexus behind an 18-wheeler when she crashed into the trailer.
She was transported to the hospital by Life Flight and pronounced dead by a doctor. Her identity has not been released.
The case remains open and under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.
