The Brief A mother was hit by a Houston police officer after she got off a bus in northwest Houston with her three kids and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The officers were taking a suspect to the Harris County Jail. Witnesses reported to police the woman appeared to have dropped something and stepped back into the road to pick it up.



Houston police are investigating after one of their own officers drove into a woman in the middle of the road in northwest Houston late Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m., two officers assigned to the hotspot division had just made a drug arrest on De Soto Street and were in the process of transporting the suspect to the Harris County Jail.

SUGGESTED: Cavalcade Street shooting: Armed suspect shot by authorities, investigation underway

While on the way, they say a woman got off the bus on Antione Drive with her three children and they were crossing the street.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene Houston

A witness told investigators it appeared the woman dropped something and stepped back into the roadway to get it when she was hit by the patrol vehicle. The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her children were unharmed.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

It’s unknown if she’ll survive. At this time, HPD says the woman was taken into surgery.

HPD says the two officers involved as well as the suspect are expected to be okay.