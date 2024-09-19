Cavalcade Street shooting: Armed suspect shot by authorities, investigation underway

An investigation is now underway following an officer-involved shooting on Cavalcade Street on Thursday night, authorities said.

Officials said the shooting occurred at 1700 Cavalcade Street where authorities responded to a call from a passerby saying a person was waving a handgun in traffic.

When officers arrived, they located a person of interest, and that person was walking away from them.

Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz said in a news briefing that as the person of interest was walking away, authorities were giving verbal commands to stop.

The person of interest then showed a pistol, and four officers discharged their weapons, according to Diaz.

Diaz said the person of interest was struck one time, and ran into a wooded area down the train tracks where he was found with a pistol in his waist.

The person of interest was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition at the moment.

No officers were injured in the incident, Diaz said.