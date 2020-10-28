Woman arrested after man was killed in crash in League City

article

One man is dead following a major crash in which the suspect driver stole a bystander’s vehicle and fled the scene.



According to a release from League City, a vehicle was traveling south in the 1200 block of Gulf Freeway exiting at League City Parkway on Wednesday.

While exiting, authorities said, the vehicle collided with a vehicle on the exit ramp, pushing it into traffic on the feeder road.



Authorities said that caused the second vehicle to be struck by another vehicle traveling on the feeder road vaulting the vehicle over a concrete retaining wall, into the median, striking a bulldozer in a construction zone.

City officials said the driver of the second vehicle, Jeremy Campbell, of League City, was pronounced dead at the scene.



Authorities stated a witness to the accident stopped to help on the scene and the driver that caused the accident got into the witnesses' truck and fled the scene.

The truck was located a short time later on Bay Area Boulevard, near the Gulf Freeway, authorities said.

Authorities said the suspect was described as a Black female left on foot from the area.



Houston police later located the suspect walking in the area and detained her for League City police officers.



The suspect has been identified as Keniqua Pleasant, 19, from LaMarque, Texas.



She’s been charged with fail to stop and render aid and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The case remains under investigation by League City detectives and the Crash Investigation Unit.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the League City Police Department at (281) 332-2566.