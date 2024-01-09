The Houston Texans are in the playoffs, and you can win tickets to this weekend’s game!

Amegy Bank is giving away two club tickets and a parking pass for the Texans’ playoff game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

To see the official rules and enter for a chance to win, visit amegybank.com/texansplayoffs.

Registration will close at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The company says the public can also go to any local Amegy Bank location to get a complimentary rally poster while supplies last beginning Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO. C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans stands under center during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 6, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Texans, who won a big game last Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts, are AFC South champions. The team heads into the playoffs with a 10-7 record.