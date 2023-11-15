The vehicle police were looking for in connection to an Amber Alert has been found in the Houston area, authorities say.

An Amber Alert was issued for 10-year-old Ian Aguilar from Wilmer in Dallas County on Tuesday night.

The alert listed 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano as the suspect. Aguilar-Cano is reportedly the boy’s father.

According to the Amber Alert, Ian was last seen Tuesday morning in Wilmer. It’s not known what he was wearing last.

Wilmer police say Juan Aguilar-Cano is the suspect in a homicide that is being investigated by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. Police say there was one victim in the homicide but didn't provide further details.

When the Amber Alert was issued, authorities said the boy and the suspect may have been in a tan Chevy Tahoe. However, on Wednesday, Wilmer police said that the vehicle was located in the Houston area and was found unoccupied.

Law enforcement believes Ian is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information on Ian’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilmer Police Department at (972)441-6565.