Investigators are working to determine what led up to a deadly shooting in a north Harris County neighborhood late Tuesday night.

Authorities say multiple neighbors called to report gunshots around 11:40 p.m. in the 7900 block of Atwood Hills Lane.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to the scene and found the man – believed to be in his mid-20s – dead in the street.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the man’s death.

HCSO says shell casings were found inside a home and outside, and a vehicle parked in the street was struck by gunfire. Investigators say it appears more than one person fired shots.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a deadly shooting on Atwood Hills Lane.

According to HCSO, three people – including at least one person who lives at the house – were detained so that deputies could get their statements.

The constable’s office says their deputies apprehended a person they described as the suspected shooter but did not identify that person.

Authorities have not released the identity of the man who was killed but say they do not believe he lived at the home.