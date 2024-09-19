Missing Lakayla Jackson-Thrasher: 14-year-old last seen Sept. 17 in northwest Houston

Harris County authorities are asking for help locating missing 14-year-old Lakayla Jackson-Thrasher.

Jackson-Thrasher was last seen on Sept. 17 near the 10100 block of Williams Field Drive in Houston.

Lakayla Jackson-Thrasher

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 209 pounds.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit asks anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.