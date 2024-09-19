The Brief The family of a woman fatally shot at her daughter's birthday party was targeted by a conman offering funeral services. The conman has a history of fraudulent activity, including taking payments for funeral services that were never provided. The prosecutor in the conman's case is planning to file a motion to revoke his bond due to the recent allegations.



The family of Jalen Whitlock, a woman fatally shot at her daughter's birthday party, has reported being contacted by an alleged conman offering funeral services.

Javian Major, who has faced multiple legal issues this year, reached out to the family shortly after Whitlock's death.

Whitlock, who was 10 weeks pregnant, was allegedly shot by her ex-partner, Jalin Foreman, at her home on Locksley Road on Sept. 12. The tragedy occurred during a celebration for their daughter, prompting profound grief for the family.

Angela Whitlock, Jalen's Grandmother, spoke to FOX 26 exclusively on Sept. 18. "You got a baby who wants to have a birthday, but then she doesn't. She says, 'My Daddy killed my Mommy on my birthday, Granny. Why on my birthday?' What do I say?" she asked.

The day after Whitlock's death, her aunt says she received an Instagram message from Major offering condolences and suggesting local funeral services.

The family proceeded with Major's recommended funeral home and paid nearly $7,000 for services. They became upset after being sent the previous stories on Major.

Major has been the subject in a series of Breaking Bond reports focusing on his alleged fraudulent activities, including taking payments for funeral services and embalming that never occurred, as well as mishandling bodies. After an eight-month investigation, Major was arrested earlier this year and is out on a $10,000 bond.

"This family not only has to deal with the compounded grief of losing a beloved family member, but now they find out that this perpetual scammer is also taking advantage of them," says Andy Kahan of Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Court documents reveal that as part of his bond conditions, Major is prohibited from working in any capacity related to funeral services. His attorney contends that Major was merely referring the family to a funeral home and did not violate his bond conditions. They also say all negotiations on the services and contracts were done by the funeral home's owner. However, Kahan argues that contacting the family about business related to a funeral constitutes a violation.

The prosecutor in Major's case is planning to file a motion to revoke his bond due to the recent allegations.

The Whitlock family has since halted payment on the funeral services they were referred to by Major and arranged for Jalen Whitlock's body to be transferred to another funeral home.

Efforts to contact the funeral home Major referred them to have been unsuccessful.