Back in January, we told you how surprising it was that Javian Major got such a low bond based on his criminal history and the disturbing nature of his alleged crimes.

Major and his accomplice are accused of committing horrendous acts while he posed as a funeral director.

During an eight-month investigation, officers say they found Major had stolen insurance funds, charged for funerals and embalmings that didn't happen, and mishandled bodies.

"One family stated their son's body was beaten to a pulp in the casket," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "Others can't even find their loved ones.

According to his lengthy rap sheet, Major has a documented history of skipping out on bond.

With seven bond forfeitures under his belt, coupled with the disturbing nature of his alleged crimes, it was surprising when 262nd Criminal Judge Lori Chambers Gray set Major's bond at just $10,000.

"A guy like this should have probably never been let out of jail," said Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen. "Historically, I would say that for violent offenders, but this is just bad."

The bonding company that posted Major's bond recently filed an affidavit of surety to surrender.

"The bonding company is going to the court to say we can no longer guarantee he will appear, because he fails to check in. We don't know where he is at, we don't have a good number, the co-signer cannot be reached," said Mario Garza President of Professional Bondsmen of Harris County.

The judge granted the surrender, which means a warrant is out for Majors' arrest.

"We've got to spend all this time and resources tracking him down," said Kahan. "A guy who quite frankly shouldn't have been out to begin with, especially on a low bond like that."