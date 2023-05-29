FOX 26 virtual correspondent Riva Houston delivers the stories to look out for this week, May 22-28.

Texas legislative session ends Monday

Monday is the last day of the Texas legislative session, but a special session is likely after Governor Greg Abbott’s top priority of school choice failed to pass.

State lawmakers spent Sunday pushing through last-minute bills now headed to Governor Greg Abbott's desk.

Vote to come on debt ceiling deal

With just days to spare, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have reached a deal to raise the nation's debt ceiling and avoid what would have been the first default this country has ever seen. The president says Congress will vote this week ahead of the June 5 deadline.

Hurricane season begins Thursday

The Atlantic hurricane season begins on Thursday, June 1. NOAA's Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a near-average season. The best time to prepare for a hurricane is before it even forms.

