What you need to know about George Floyd's public viewing in Houston

The Houston community is getting ready for the homegoing of George Floyd, who was celebrated in Minneapolis earlier this week.

MORE: George Floyd memorial service capped off by 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence

The Fountain of Praise Church will be hosting the memorial and funeral services next week. The church is located at 13950 Hillcroft Ave.

Those planning to attend the public viewing on Monday will have to abide by certain guidelines.

Only fifteen guests will be allowed inside the church at one time to ensure social distancing.

When people arrive, they will be required to go through a metal detector. There will be a secondary hand search if they set it off.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, guests will go through a temperature check, and they will have to wear masks. No one will be allowed to bring in bags.

People will not be able to stop at the casket, which will be closed since it has been reported Floyd was COVID-19 positive at the time of his death.

Advertisement

Church officials say casual attire is permitted.

MORE: George Floyd autopsy report reveals he was coronavirus survivor

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at The Fountain of Praise Church. The service is private.

Floyd will be buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, according to Pearland Police Department.

Police say drivers should anticipate Cullen Road to be closed to roadway traffic from Freedom Blvd to Clear Creek.