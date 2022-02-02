What happens when a loved one goes missing? An intimate look at Houston Missing Persons Day 2021

"I tried to drink myself to death," admits Houston's beloved Tim Miller. "God said I'm not ready for you just yet," he recalled, sharing the pain of his daughter's disappearance while speaking at the 9th annual Houston Missing Persons Day gathering.

Tim Miller has since gone on to found Texas EquuSearch. He explained how he derailed his successful business career to dedicate his life to a volunteer organization that helps families look for their missing loved ones. He is well known by the many families in attendance on Saturday.

This event was created and hosted by Jo Ann Lowitzer, whose daughter disappeared 11 years ago from Spring, Texas. She invites families of the missing to take the mic and share their story in a room of people who know their pain.

In attendance were detectives from the Houston Police Department's missing person unit. They explained that their eleven detectives are responsible for around 10,000 cases per year.

Houston Police Department encouraged all families to then update their loved ones' profile on NAMUS.com, a national database where law enforcement agencies can cross-check information on cases if they were to find someone who they believe has been missing.

Below you can learn more about the cases represented at this year's event:

