Houston PD to help find missing through age progression imaging for families on Saturday

This Saturday, January 29, 2022, will mark Houston Missing Persons Day and the police department will be providing age progression drawings for those searching for their own loved ones.

Officials with HPD and the Texas Center for the Missing will hold a Missing Persons Day event at Crime Stoppers Houston on 3001 Main St. Houston at 1 p.m.

According to a press release, even if your missing person's case is not currently handled by the HPD, the department will still work with you.

"It does not matter which agency is investigating your case," the release states. "HPD will provide a rendering and will send the image to the agency handling your case."

Attendees are asked to bring the most recent pictures of missing loved ones along with the case number, agency name, and agency's contact information. Those images will be mailed back to the family members once they are rendered.