Waterspout caught on camera over Gulf of Mexico

A viewer video caught a waterspout over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday afternoon.



The video, which was taken just after 3:30 p.m., was captured off of Galveston Island.

According to FOX 26 Chief Meteorologist Dr. Jim Siebert, a waterspout is a weak tornado over water.

Some waterspouts could have winds up to 50 miles per hour and cause minor damage.



Siebert says some waterspouts tend to look more dangerous than they really are most of the time. However, some waterspouts can be just as dangerous as tornadoes.



Waterspouts can also cause damage to boats, especially if they move near a marina.

According to the National Weather Service, if you are out on the water and see a waterspout, move at a 90-degree angle to its apparent movement and never move closer to investigate a waterspout.

If a waterspout moves onto land, the waterspout then becomes a tornado and warnings would most likely be issued by the National Weather Service.