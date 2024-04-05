Charges have been filed against a suspect wanted in the fatal stabbing of a male at 9425 Harwin Drive.

Deedward Jefferson, 50, is charged with the murder that occurred around 10:15 p.m. on March 25.

The victim was identified as John Johnson, 29.

According to the Houston Police Department Homicide Division, HPD patrol officers responded to a stabbing call in the parking lot of a car wash on Harwin Drive. They were told by a witness, a male (Johnson) was unresponsive with a possible stab wound.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the male dead.

The witness reported seeing an unknown male suspect stabbing Johnson and then flee the area in an unknown direction.

Further investigation identified the suspect as Jefferson and, on Thursday (April 4), he was charged for his role in Johnson’s death.

Jefferson remains at-large.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Deedward Jefferson or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.