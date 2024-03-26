Houston police are searching for the suspect in a deadly stabbing on Monday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a call about a person down in the 9400 block of Harwin Drive.

They found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a witness reported that the suspect is a homeless man who had gotten a call earlier that someone had stolen all of his stuff from where he had it in the area.

The suspect allegedly went over to the area to try to find it, came across the man, and attacked him with a knife, police say.

Houston police investigate a deadly stabbing on Harwin Drive.

He then fled the scene. The suspect is described as a Black male in his 50s, 5’4" tall, bald and wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.