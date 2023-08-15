Vision Galveston, CenterPoint providing free home energy efficiency updates

This summer's scorching temperatures are driving up home cooling bills. But some Galveston homeowners are getting much-needed relief through free energy efficiency updates to their homes.

Non-profit Vision Galveston and CenterPoint Energy have teamed up, offering free upgrades to make Galveston homes more energy efficient.

If the walls of one Galveston home could talk, they and 79-year-old owner Shirley Adams, have some stories to tell.

"I’ve been living here over 40 years, 45 years. The house is over 100 years old, it’s about 145 years old," said Shirley Adams.

Adams was part of the first sit-in for civil rights on Galveston Island.

She and her house have been through hurricanes together.

"We started out with Alicia, with Ike, and all the hurricanes in between," said Adams.

Years of history and wear and tear left the home drafty.

"Some of the warm air was getting in during the summertime, and in the wintertime, the cold air was getting in," explained Adams.

Then non-profit Vision Galveston and CenterPoint Energy stepped up, resealing windows and doors.

"One of the things they did for Ms. Adams' home, is they added insulation in the attic to hold in her air conditioning better," said Christine Bryant, CEO of Vision Galveston.

And they put solar screens on some windows.

"Normally this would just be a window. These screens help reflect that heat and help keep the house cooler," said Bryant.

Vision Galveston has partnered with CenterPoint Energy to provide no-cost, whole house energy efficient upgrades to qualifying Galveston residents' homes through the Weatherization Assistance Program and Agencies in Action, including central HVAC tune-ups plus low-flow shower heads, water heater pipe insulation, solar screens, ceiling or wall insulation, and LED bulbs, to help people reduce their energy usage and their bills.

"People like Ms. Adams, who have lived on the island for decades, to provide her with free resources that can help improve the energy efficiency in her home," said Bryant.

"We have older homes. So I’m hoping more people will take advantage of it because it really has helped me and helped me upgrade my home. I'm very thankful for that," said Adams.

Vision Galveston says all residents of Galveston are eligible if they meet certain requirements, including having an electric service identifier number (ESID) in CenterPoint's service area, a central AC system or heat pump that's in working order, and an AC system smaller than five tons.

The CenterPoint Energy Foundation has donated $100,000 to Vision Galveston to support future energy-efficiency programs benefiting income-qualified Galveston residents.

CenterPoint also offers the Weatherization Assistance Program and Agencies in Action to its low-income customers throughout Texas who qualify or receive government assistance, and have homes at least 16 years old.

CenterPoint also offers tips and energy savings programs to improve the energy efficiency of your home.