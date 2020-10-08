Violent gang member who allegedly committed murder while out on multiple felony bonds back behind bars

article

FOX 26 has reported about 24-year-old Vernon Menifee’s criminal history including his alleged crime spree while out of jail on multiple felony bonds.



He’s also repeatedly violated the conditions of those bonds.

Even picking up a murder charge last April didn't mean a trip back to jail.



Now we're going to tell you 29-year-old Guy Anthony Owen Allen.



He's the man Menifee allegedly robbed and killed while free on three felony bonds.



Allen was the father of a little boy and girl loved to cook and loved to laugh, according to his older brother Jason Allen.

"We're still trying to get through this as a family," Allen said. "It's the toughest thing I've ever experienced in my life."



Allen says it was clear by Menifee's criminal history he wasn't going to abide by the law.



If Menifee wouldn't have gotten so many breaks by being granted bond after bond after bond, Allen believes his brother would be alive today.



"He had six prior felonies, then he was out on three felony bonds when he killed my brother," said Allen. "Then the judge granted him bond again on the murder and aggravated robbery of my brother."



On Monday, we told you how the DA’s office asked two judges to revoke Menifee's bond after he became a person of interest in the critical shooting of a witness to Guy Anthony Owen Allen's murder.

On Thursday, 232nd District Court Judge Jason Hill revoked Menifee's bond and put him in jail with a new bond set at $1 million.



"Frankly Randy, if it wasn't for your reporting, getting this issue out, going to the court, do I really think we would be here today with him back in custody? No," said Andy Kahan with CrimeStoppers.



But the bond revocation apparently came too late for Guy Anthony Owen Allen.

"We have our days where we still can't believe it and break down," Jason Allen said.