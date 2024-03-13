The halls of North Shore High School are heavy with grief as the community mourns the untimely death of one of its brightest stars, Jarvon Coles.

Known affectionately as 'Veezy', the exceptional student-athlete was shot and killed in Humble, leaving behind a legacy of excellence both on and off the field. "He knew everybody. He was sweet to everybody. He was everybody's friend. Everybody knew him. He's affected the school in a major way," shared Yessenia Rodriguez, a fellow student at North Shore High School.

Harris County Sheriff's investigators tell FOX 26 the shooting occurred March 9 outside of a house party on Fieldwick Lane. According to reports, someone fired shots towards the house from a couple of blocks away, hitting Coles before fleeing the scene.

"I'm hearing drive-by shooting. I don't feel like it's a drive-by shooting," says Jarvis Payne, Coles' father. "One person gets hit four times out of so many people at a party, it just don't sit right."

Coles, a standout football player and first-team, all-district linebacker, not only shined in sports but also excelled academically with plans to attend Lamar University in the fall. Described as a beloved figure with a 4.1 GPA, Coles touched the lives of many, inspiring his teammates to strive for greatness both on and off the field.

Cameron Centeno, a teammate, reminisced about Coles' encouragement during weightlifting sessions. "I ran into him, he was helping me to squat some weight that I didn't think I could do. The inspiring words that he gave to me... he had such a big heart," Centeno recalled.

As the community grapples with the pain of losing such a promising young soul, prayers pour in for Coles' family at Wednesday's balloon release near the team's field house.

"If anybody knows anything, just come forward. This is my firstborn, this hurts a lot. I just want justice for my son," Payne stated.

Despite the ongoing investigation, the Sheriff's Office has yet to name any suspects in the case. Funeral services for Jarvon Coles are scheduled for this Saturday at 11 a.m. at Light of the World Christian Fellowship Church in Humble.

In honor of his memory, students are asked to dress in formal attire and school colors, paying tribute to Coles.