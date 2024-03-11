A Houston mother is trying to make sense of the unthinkable. Brittney Coles' 18-year-old son, Jarvon Coles, was shot to death outside a house party in Humble in the 4900 block of Fieldwick Lane over the weekend.

Jarvon was a senior at North Shore High School, looking forward to prom and graduation, but outside what was supposed to be a celebration, his promising life was cut short, and he was taken away from his mom and loved ones.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Shooting at party in Humble ends with 18-year-old football player killed

"He did not deserve that. We did not deserve this. I worked so hard. I was so proud to see him walk across the stage. I was so ready," cries Coles.

Now, instead of planning for prom and graduation, Brittney Coles has to bury her 18-year-old son.

"This kid was the perfect example of a child. This is the kid everybody prays for. This is the child every mother wants, straight A's, honor roll student," the grieving mom explains.

In fact, the North Shore High School senior wasn't sure if he'd accept an academic or football scholarship to college. He excelled at both.

"I'm trying to keep it together. I don't know if I'm coming or going. I just want my kid. I still haven't seen him. That's why it's not real to me. I'm just waiting for him to come home. I know he's going to come home," the mom in mourning said while crying.

The 18-year-old had just spent the day with his family for his granddad's 71st birthday Saturday, then he headed to a party with friends.

"When he left, he did something different that he doesn't normally do. He hugged everybody individually and when he was walking out the door, he waved to everybody. He was like bye everybody. That was his last goodbye," she said.

Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators say it was a party at a short-term rental home in Humble that was advertised on social media, and someone took aim at the event from a couple of blocks away, shooting the star student and athlete four times.

"It's just not making sense and out of 100 plus kids, only one got shot multiple times. I'm always so strong for everybody, but this has truly broken me," Coles said while crying.

Jarvon's mom is left particularly heartbroken because the way he died is not indicative of how he lived and the bright future he had ahead of him.

"Whoever did this, turn yourself in. You don't know how many people you have hurt. You robbed a good kid, and you robbed me of that moment of seeing him graduate, seeing what he would accomplish. You took that from me."

Detectives are now looking through surveillance video captured by area home cameras to figure out who did this and why.

Jarvon's coach and so many people who loved him are now posting about how he shined, how he would often brighten everyone's day and how his light will now forever glow in their hearts.

"Everybody loved him. Nobody hated him. You just couldn't hate him. Just to meet him, he was so respectful, well-mannered, loving. Everybody complimented me on Veezzzyy," his mom explains, referring to Jarvon's nickname. "The first time you met him, you were in love with him. I don't know a person that didn't love him."

A balloon release and vigil has been scheduled in Jarvon's honor on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the North Shore High School football field.